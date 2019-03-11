Listen Live Sports

Rockies 6, Athletics 3

March 11, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Oakland Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 3 0 0 0
Dchmann rf 1 0 0 0 Sunders rf 1 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 2 0
Ed.Diaz 3b 1 0 0 0 Mundell 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Prfar 2b 3 1 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 1 1 0
C.Jseph 2b 1 0 1 0 Boswell 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 T.Story ss 2 1 0 0
A.Rivas 1b 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas cf 1 1 1 2
M.Smien ss 3 2 3 0 Desmond cf 3 1 2 3
Au.Beck cf 1 0 0 0 El.Soto ss 1 1 1 1
M.Canha dh 3 0 1 2 Da.Dahl lf 3 0 1 0
M.Pyton ph 1 0 0 0 McLghln 3b 1 0 0 0
Grssman lf 2 0 1 1 Rynolds dh 2 0 0 0
Eierman ss 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0
D.Fwler rf 3 0 1 0 P.Money 2b 2 0 1 0
Ramirez lf 1 0 1 0 Tuchman rf 1 0 0 0
S.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 31 6 10 6
Oakland 000 201 000—3
Colorado 000 300 03x—6

DP_Oakland 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Colorado 3. 2B_Laureano (1), Fowler (1), Saunders (2), Arenado (1). 3B_Semien (1). HR_Cuevas (1), Desmond (2), Soto (1). SB_Semien (2). SF_Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Anderson 3 1-3 5 3 3 1 2
Hendriks BS, 0-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bassitt L, 1-1 4 5 3 3 0 5
Colorado
Gray 3 2-3 5 2 2 0 4
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Davis H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1
McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1
Estevez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Johnson W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:38. A_8,748

