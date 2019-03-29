Rockies 6, Marlins 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .300 Murphy 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .100 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .300 Story ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .286 Dahl lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .500 Desmond cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .111 McMahon 2b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .333 Wolters c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Marquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 6 11 6 4 5

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .500 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cooper rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Herrera ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Totals 27 1 2 1 3 9

Colorado 000 001 104—6 11 0 Miami 000 100 000—1 2 0

a-singled for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Marquez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dunn in the 9th. d-grounded out for Guerrero in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 9, Miami 3. 2B_Blackmon (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1), Wolters (1). HR_Granderson (1), off Marquez. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (2), Arenado (1), Story (2), Dahl (2), Wolters (1), Granderson (1). SB_Blackmon (1). CS_Granderson (1), Herrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Murphy, Desmond 3, Marquez); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Colorado 5 for 13; Miami 0 for 1.

Advertisement

DP_Colorado 1 (Wolters, McMahon).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 3 7 93 1.50 Johnson, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Dunn, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 6 4 1 1 2 4 81 1.50 Conley, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 9.00 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Romo 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 20108.00 Guerrero 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrero 2-2. HBP_Marquez (Walker). WP_Marquez 2, Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:04. A_6,503 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.