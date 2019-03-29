Listen Live Sports

Rockies 6, Marlins 1

March 29, 2019 10:31 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .300
Murphy 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .100
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .300
Story ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .286
Dahl lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .500
Desmond cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .111
McMahon 2b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .333
Wolters c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Marquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 11 6 4 5
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .500
Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cooper rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Herrera ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Totals 27 1 2 1 3 9
Colorado 000 001 104—6 11 0
Miami 000 100 000—1 2 0

a-singled for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Marquez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dunn in the 9th. d-grounded out for Guerrero in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 9, Miami 3. 2B_Blackmon (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1), Wolters (1). HR_Granderson (1), off Marquez. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (2), Arenado (1), Story (2), Dahl (2), Wolters (1), Granderson (1). SB_Blackmon (1). CS_Granderson (1), Herrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Murphy, Desmond 3, Marquez); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Colorado 5 for 13; Miami 0 for 1.

DP_Colorado 1 (Wolters, McMahon).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 3 7 93 1.50
Johnson, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Dunn, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 6 4 1 1 2 4 81 1.50
Conley, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 9.00
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Romo 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 20108.00
Guerrero 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrero 2-2. HBP_Marquez (Walker). WP_Marquez 2, Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:04. A_6,503 (36,742).

