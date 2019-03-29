Rockies 6, Marlins 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.500
|Desmond cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|McMahon 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|4
|5
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cooper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Richards p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Herrera ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|Colorado
|000
|001
|104—6
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
a-singled for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Marquez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Dunn in the 9th. d-grounded out for Guerrero in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 9, Miami 3. 2B_Blackmon (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1), Wolters (1). HR_Granderson (1), off Marquez. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (2), Arenado (1), Story (2), Dahl (2), Wolters (1), Granderson (1). SB_Blackmon (1). CS_Granderson (1), Herrera (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Murphy, Desmond 3, Marquez); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Colorado 5 for 13; Miami 0 for 1.
DP_Colorado 1 (Wolters, McMahon).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|93
|1.50
|Johnson, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Dunn, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|81
|1.50
|Conley, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Romo
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|20108.00
|Guerrero
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Guerrero 2-2. HBP_Marquez (Walker). WP_Marquez 2, Guerrero.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:04. A_6,503 (36,742).
