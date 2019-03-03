Listen Live Sports

Rockies 9, Giants 3

March 3, 2019
 
San Francisco Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Dggar cf 2 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0
Frguson cf 2 0 0 1 Hlliard pr 2 2 1 0
B.Posey c 2 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2
R.Rvera c 2 1 1 0 Valaika 1b 2 2 2 3
H.Marte c 1 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 1 1 0
Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Sunders lf 2 0 0 0
D.Slano 3b 1 1 1 0 T.Story ss 2 0 1 0
Br.Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Boswell pr 2 1 2 0
R.Jones 1b 2 0 1 0 Desmond cf 2 1 2 1
Crwford dh 3 0 1 1 N.Cevas ph 1 0 0 0
Ch.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 P.Money ss 2 1 1 0
C.Mybin rf 3 0 0 0 Rynolds dh 2 0 0 0
M.Grber rf 1 0 0 0 Ncholas ph 0 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 3 1 2 0 R.Tapia lf 2 0 0 1
H.Ramos lf 1 0 1 1 Tuchman cf 2 0 1 2
A.Hnson 2b 3 0 1 0 Innetta c 2 0 0 0
B.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 1 0
Avelino ss 4 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0
T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Totals 38 3 12 3 Totals 37 9 13 9
San Francisco 000 001 110—3
Colorado 100 120 41x—9

LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 8. 2B_Williamson (1), Avelino (1), Murphy (1), Tauchman (1), McMahon (2). 3B_Desmond (1). HR_Arenado (2), Valaika 2 (3). SB_Hanson (1), Boswell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodriguez L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 2 2
Adon 1 1 1 1 0 1
Okert 1 2 2 2 1 1
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 3
Lopez 1 5 4 4 1 0
Wolff 1 2 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Freeland W, 1-1 3 3 0 0 1 4
Davis H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Shaw H, 1 1 3 1 1 0 0
Grills H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Garcia 1 3 1 1 0 2
Pierpont 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Pierpont (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Nick Mahrley; LF, Andrew Barrett; RF, Sean Barber.

T_2:59. A_11,171

