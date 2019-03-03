Listen Live Sports

Rogers, No. 10 N.C. State edge No. 15 Miami 70-68

March 3, 2019 5:05 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Senior DD Rogers scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, helping No. 10 North Carolina State top No. 15 Miami 70-68 on Sunday.

In the regular-season finale for each team, the Wolfpack also got 12 points from senior guard Kiara Leslie, including a go-ahead jumper in the second half.

Emese Hof scored 24 points for Miami (24-7, 12-4 Atlantic Coast), and Beatrice Mompremier added 15 points and 17 rebounds. The Hurricanes had won six of seven.

