Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roland carries Northeastern past Drexel 90-66

March 2, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Roland had 26 points as Northeastern easily defeated Drexel 90-66 on Saturday. Vasa Pusica added 21 points for the Huskies. Pusica also had nine rebounds for the Huskies.

Anthony Green had 14 points and nine rebounds for Northeastern (20-10, 14-4 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Bolden Brace added nine rebounds.

Northeastern totaled 53 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Camren Wynter had 19 points and eight assists for the Dragons (13-18, 7-11). Alihan Demir added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trevor John had 11 points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Dragons this season. Northeastern defeated Drexel 93-83 on Dec. 28. The Huskies and the Dragons next take the floor in the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.