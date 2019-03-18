Listen Live Sports

Ronaldo charged by UEFA for gesture mocking Simeone

March 18, 2019 7:22 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Cristiano Ronaldo for a provocative gesture mocking Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after Juventus eliminated the Spanish club from the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the charge of “improper conduct” on Thursday.

Simeone was fined 20,000 euros ($22,700) by UEFA for making an obscene gesture after Atletico took the lead in a 2-0 win over Juventus in the first leg. Ronaldo’s hat trick in the 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin last week sent Juventus to the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone’s gesture.

When Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, he twice won Champions League finals against Atletico.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

