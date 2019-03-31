Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rooney, DC United beat Orlando City 2-1, snap road skid

March 31, 2019 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored and assisted on a goal by Steven Birnbaum and D.C. United beat Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday night to snap an 11-game road winless streak.

Birnbaum headed home a cross from Rooney on a set piece, following an Orlando City hand ball, to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Rooney put away a free kick in the 30th to give D.C. United (3-0-1) a 2-0 lead. He drew a foul, conceded by Dom Dwyer, in the left corner a bent a side-netter past goalkeeper Brian Rowe, just inside the far post. The 33-year-old Rooney has four goals (tied for second in MLS) and three assists (tied for first) this season.

Dwyer scored on a header in the 63rd minute for Orlando City (1-2-2). It was the first goal allowed by D.C. United this season and snapped a 435-minute shutout streak in regular season play by goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Advertisement

Benji Michel, a 21-year-old homegrown player, made his MLS debut for Orlando City.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.