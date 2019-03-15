Listen Live Sports

Rosa leads New Orleans past Sam Houston St 79-76

March 15, 2019 9:52 pm
 
KATY, Texas (AP) — Jorge Rosa had 18 points as New Orleans narrowly beat Sam Houston State 79-76 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tourney on Friday.

Troy Green had 14 points for New Orleans (19-12). Damion Rosser added 11 points. Gerrale Gates had 11 points for New Orleans.

Josh Delaney had 20 points for the Bearkats (21-11). Kai Mitchell added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Delaney had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

