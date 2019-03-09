Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ross carries Pepperdine over LMU 68-65 in WCC tourney

March 9, 2019 12:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colbey Ross scored 20 points and hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to lead Pepperdine to a 68-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

James Batemon missed a 3 at the buzzer for LMU.

Jade Smith had 16 points for Pepperdine (15-17). Kessler Edwards added 15 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had nine rebounds for Pepperdine.

Mattias Markusson had 19 points for the Lions (20-11). Batemon added 11 points.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.