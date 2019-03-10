Listen Live Sports

Ross scores 26 to lift Pepperdine over San Francisco 89-72

March 10, 2019 1:33 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colbey Ross had 26 points as Pepperdine topped San Francisco 89-72 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

Kessler Edwards had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (16-17). Eric Cooper Jr. added 13 points. Darnell Dunn had 12 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine.

Charles Minlend had 17 points for the Dons (21-10). Frankie Ferrari added 12 points. Matt McCarthy had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

