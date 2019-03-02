Routine 2-0 win for Wolves piles pressure on Cardiff

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez scored first-half goals in a routine 2-0 win for Wolverhampton Wanderers against relegation-threatened Cardiff in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts reached a club Premier League points record, sitting seventh on 43 points as they continue to chase Europe, having lost just four times in their last 19 games in all competitions, and reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals in the process.

Cardiff has now conceded 10 goals in the last three games and also lost Sol Bamba to injury.

Neil Warnock’s side remains two points from safety, after a third straight defeat, with Aron Gunnarsson wasting its best chances.

Advertisement

A slick 16th-minute move carved the Bluebirds apart as Jota, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jimenez popped the ball about in midfield. Gibbs-White eventually slipped in Jimenez and he squared for Jota to sweep pass the exposed Neil Etheridge from 12 yards.

Then, two minutes later, Jota returned the favor. Jimenez caught Bamba in possession to race down the left and cross for Jota at the far post. The forward’s control earned him space and he knocked the ball back for Jimenez to score from six yards.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy started for Wolves, 1,021 days since his last Premier League appearance for Norwich.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.