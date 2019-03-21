Royals 14, Reds 6

|Kansas City
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hmilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|E.Mejia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|O’Grady lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Owngs ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fthrstn ph
|3
|1
|2
|2
|N.Lnghi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ma.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|VnMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|H.Dzier ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|LValley 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arteaga 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D..Burt ph
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Ch.Okey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Snzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Rvera ph
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Rdrguez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|A.Mller rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Aqino rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Dini ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|DSclfni sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Te.Gore lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Fredl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Isbel lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ky.Wren cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|14
|16
|14
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|140
|108—14
|Cincinnati
|010
|400
|001—6
E_Featherston (1), Burt (1), Longhi (1), LaValley (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Hamilton (7), Mejia (2), Dozier (3), Burt (1), Viloria (1), Gore (2), Suarez (2), Puig (4), Senzel (6), Peraza (3). 3B_Gennett (1), Peraza (1). HR_Owings (3), Featherston (1), Soler (5), Rivera (1), Isbel (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Fillmyer
|5 1-3
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hill W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmer H, 3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy S, 5-5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani
|5 2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Hughes
|BS, 0-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Fossas
|1-3
|5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Zabala
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Zabala (Schwindel).
WP_Fossas.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:00. A_4,015
