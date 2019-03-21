Royals 14, Reds 6

Kansas City Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Hmilton cf 4 1 1 1 Gennett 2b 4 0 2 2 E.Mejia cf 2 1 1 0 O’Grady lf 1 0 1 0 C.Owngs ss 3 1 1 1 J.Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 Fthrstn ph 3 1 2 2 N.Lnghi 1b 1 0 0 1 O’Hearn 1b 2 1 0 0 Ma.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 Schwndl ph 2 1 1 0 VnMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 1 3 E.Sarez 3b 4 1 2 0 H.Dzier ph 2 1 1 1 LValley 3b 1 0 1 0 Arteaga 2b 2 0 1 0 Ya.Puig rf 3 1 1 0 D..Burt ph 2 1 2 1 Ch.Okey c 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0 N.Snzel cf 4 1 1 0 E.Rvera ph 2 1 1 2 Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0 J.Praza ss 4 1 2 3 A.Mller rf 2 1 0 0 Brnhart c 1 1 0 0 Viloria c 2 1 1 0 A.Aqino rf 1 0 0 0 Ni.Dini ph 1 1 0 0 DSclfni sp 2 0 0 0 Te.Gore lf 3 0 1 0 T.Fredl ph 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 1 1 1 3 Ky.Wren cf 1 1 0 0 Totals 42 14 16 14 Totals 37 6 10 6

Kansas City 000 140 108—14 Cincinnati 010 400 001—6

E_Featherston (1), Burt (1), Longhi (1), LaValley (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Hamilton (7), Mejia (2), Dozier (3), Burt (1), Viloria (1), Gore (2), Suarez (2), Puig (4), Senzel (6), Peraza (3). 3B_Gennett (1), Peraza (1). HR_Owings (3), Featherston (1), Soler (5), Rivera (1), Isbel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Fillmyer 5 1-3 8 5 5 4 4 Hill W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Zimmer H, 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 McCarthy S, 5-5 1 2 1 0 0 1 Cincinnati DeSclafani 5 2-3 6 5 5 3 2 Hughes BS, 0-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Duke L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Iglesias 1 1 0 0 2 1 Fossas 1-3 5 6 3 0 0 Zabala 2-3 2 2 2 0 0

HBP_by_Zabala (Schwindel).

WP_Fossas.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:00. A_4,015

