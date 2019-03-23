Royals 15, Giants 3

San Francisco Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi S.Dggar cf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 2 2 0 H.Ramos cf 1 0 1 0 Kha.Lee ph 3 1 1 3 A.Hnson ss 4 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 2 1 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Cstllno ph 2 0 1 1 B.Stssi pr 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 1 1 1 2 Sndoval 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 5 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 3 1 0 0 Androli lf 1 0 0 0 Lu.Duda ph 2 0 0 0 M.Grber rf 4 2 2 0 H.Dzier 1b 2 2 1 2 D.Slano 2b 3 1 1 2 Schwndl 1b 2 2 2 1 A.Grcia c 3 0 1 1 C.Owngs 2b 3 1 2 2 Bmgrner sp 1 0 1 0 E.Mejia 2b 2 1 0 0 A.Sarez rp 1 0 0 0 Arteaga 3b 3 0 3 1 Baldwin ph 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 2 1 2 0 Mldnado c 4 1 3 2 Gllgher c 1 1 0 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Te.Gore cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 46 15 21 15

San Francisco 000 020 100—3 Kansas City 430 022 04x—15

E_Van Horn (1), Gerber (1), Mondesi (1). DP_San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_San Francisco 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Gerber (2), Garcia (3), Merrifield (4), Mondesi 2 (5), Goodwin (1), Cuthbert (3), Maldonado (2). HR_Solano (1), Lee (1), Dozier (4), Schwindel (5), Owings (4).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Bumgarner L, 1-3 2 10 7 7 1 2 Suarez 4 7 4 4 0 4 Gott 1 1 0 0 0 0 Okert 2-3 3 4 1 1 1 Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kansas City Bailey W, 1-1 6 3 2 2 2 7 Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 1 Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ellis 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Ceja Nestor; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:29. A_7,191

