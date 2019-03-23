Royals 15, Giants 3

|San Francisco
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Dggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|H.Ramos cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kha.Lee ph
|3
|1
|1
|3
|A.Hnson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllno ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Stssi pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sndoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Androli lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Duda ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grber rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Schwndl 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|A.Grcia c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Owngs 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Bmgrner sp
|1
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mejia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Sarez rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga 3b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Baldwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Mldnado c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Gllgher c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Te.Gore cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|46
|15
|21
|15
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|100—3
|Kansas City
|430
|022
|04x—15
E_Van Horn (1), Gerber (1), Mondesi (1). DP_San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_San Francisco 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Gerber (2), Garcia (3), Merrifield (4), Mondesi 2 (5), Goodwin (1), Cuthbert (3), Maldonado (2). HR_Solano (1), Lee (1), Dozier (4), Schwindel (5), Owings (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner L, 1-3
|2
|10
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Suarez
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okert
|2-3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rogers
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Bailey W, 1-1
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Peralta
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Bumgarner.
Umpires_Home, Ceja Nestor; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:29. A_7,191
