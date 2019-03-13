Royals 17, Indians 7

|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Allen cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Hmilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mondesi ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|T.Broks rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N.Lopez ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Buers 1b
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J.Lplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Mrabell lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Te.Gore ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soler dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|E.Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strling ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Joyce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Owngs 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mroff 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Krieger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Stamets ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mejia 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mathias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|46
|17
|21
|15
|Cleveland
|210
|030
|100—7
|Kansas City
|421
|402
|04x—17
E_Rodriguez (2), Freeman (1), Clement (3), Moroff (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Allen 2 (3), Bauers (2), Stamets (3), Hamilton (5), Soler (3), Starling (3), Owings (6), Cuthbert (1), Gallagher (1). 3B_Arteaga (1). HR_Brooks (1), Bauers (2), Bonifacio (2), Soler (4), Gallagher (2). SB_Hamilton (3). CS_Gordon (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Anderson L, 0-1
|1
|4
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Mitchell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hu
|1 2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Whitehouse
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cole
|BS, 0-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Martinez S, 2-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Keller W, 1-0
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Kennedy
|3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|McCarthy S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Anderson, Kennedy.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:06. A_5,264
