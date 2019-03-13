Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 17, Indians 7

March 13, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Allen cf 3 2 3 1 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0
Johnson cf 2 0 0 0 Phllips cf 2 1 1 0
T.Nquin rf 3 2 2 0 Mondesi ss 2 2 0 0
T.Broks rf 1 1 1 1 N.Lopez ss 2 1 1 1
J.Buers 1b 3 1 2 5 Mrrfeld rf 4 1 0 0
Rdrguez 1b 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 1 1 1 3
J.Lplow lf 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 2 3 2
Mrabell lf 2 0 1 0 Te.Gore ph 3 0 1 0
Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 J.Soler dh 4 2 2 2
E.Haase c 1 0 0 0 Strling ph 2 0 1 0
M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 1
Gnzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 0 1 0
Freeman 2b 2 1 0 0 C.Owngs 3b 2 1 1 1
Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 2 1 1 0
M.Mroff 3b 3 0 0 0 Gllgher c 5 2 3 3
Krieger 3b 1 0 0 0 Arteaga 2b 3 0 2 1
Stamets ss 3 0 1 0 E.Mejia 2b 2 1 1 1
Mathias ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 46 17 21 15
Cleveland 210 030 100—7
Kansas City 421 402 04x—17

E_Rodriguez (2), Freeman (1), Clement (3), Moroff (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Allen 2 (3), Bauers (2), Stamets (3), Hamilton (5), Soler (3), Starling (3), Owings (6), Cuthbert (1), Gallagher (1). 3B_Arteaga (1). HR_Brooks (1), Bauers (2), Bonifacio (2), Soler (4), Gallagher (2). SB_Hamilton (3). CS_Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Anderson L, 0-1 1 4 6 2 3 1
Mitchell 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hu 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 1
Whitehouse 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cole BS, 0-4 1 3 2 2 0 1
Martinez S, 2-2 1 2 0 0 1 2
Smith 1 4 4 3 0 1
Kansas City
Keller W, 1-0 4 4 3 3 1 3
Kennedy 3 7 4 4 0 2
McCarthy S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ellis 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Anderson, Kennedy.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.

Advertisement

T_3:06. A_5,264

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.