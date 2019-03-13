Royals 17, Indians 7

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Allen cf 3 2 3 1 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0 Johnson cf 2 0 0 0 Phllips cf 2 1 1 0 T.Nquin rf 3 2 2 0 Mondesi ss 2 2 0 0 T.Broks rf 1 1 1 1 N.Lopez ss 2 1 1 1 J.Buers 1b 3 1 2 5 Mrrfeld rf 4 1 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 1 1 1 3 J.Lplow lf 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 2 3 2 Mrabell lf 2 0 1 0 Te.Gore ph 3 0 1 0 Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 J.Soler dh 4 2 2 2 E.Haase c 1 0 0 0 Strling ph 2 0 1 0 M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 1 Gnzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 2b 2 1 0 0 C.Owngs 3b 2 1 1 1 Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 2 1 1 0 M.Mroff 3b 3 0 0 0 Gllgher c 5 2 3 3 Krieger 3b 1 0 0 0 Arteaga 2b 3 0 2 1 Stamets ss 3 0 1 0 E.Mejia 2b 2 1 1 1 Mathias ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 46 17 21 15

Cleveland 210 030 100—7 Kansas City 421 402 04x—17

E_Rodriguez (2), Freeman (1), Clement (3), Moroff (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Allen 2 (3), Bauers (2), Stamets (3), Hamilton (5), Soler (3), Starling (3), Owings (6), Cuthbert (1), Gallagher (1). 3B_Arteaga (1). HR_Brooks (1), Bauers (2), Bonifacio (2), Soler (4), Gallagher (2). SB_Hamilton (3). CS_Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Anderson L, 0-1 1 4 6 2 3 1 Mitchell 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hu 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 1 Whitehouse 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cole BS, 0-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 Martinez S, 2-2 1 2 0 0 1 2 Smith 1 4 4 3 0 1 Kansas City Keller W, 1-0 4 4 3 3 1 3 Kennedy 3 7 4 4 0 2 McCarthy S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ellis 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Anderson, Kennedy.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:06. A_5,264

