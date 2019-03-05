Royals 5, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi I.Vrgas dh 3 0 2 2 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph 1 0 0 0 N.Lopez ph 2 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 3 1 2 0 Mrrfeld 2b 1 1 1 0 M.Szczr cf 1 0 0 0 Arteaga 2b 2 0 0 0 W.Flres 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 1 1 0 0 Chsholm ss 1 0 0 0 Te.Gore lf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 0 1 1 J.Soler dh 4 1 1 1 Ke.Cron 1b 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 0 1 0 0 J.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 Lcastro rf 1 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 1 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Phllips rf 1 0 0 0 A.Young 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Owngs 3b 3 1 1 1 Mthisen 3b 3 1 1 0 Cthbert 3b 1 0 1 0 Qrecuto 3b 1 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 0 1 1 Almonte lf 3 1 1 0 Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 1 0 Rfsnydr rf 3 0 0 0 Strling cf 1 0 0 0 A.Aplin lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 29 5 6 4

Arizona 120 000 000—3 Kansas City 302 000 00x—5

E_Kelly (1), Flores (1), O’Hearn (2). DP_Arizona 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Vargas (1), Lamb (1), Owings (1). 3B_Merrifield (1). SB_Hamilton (1). CS_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Kelly 1 2-3 2 3 2 3 1 Green L, 1-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 4 2 Scott 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 0 Koch 2 1 0 0 0 2 Kansas City Lopez W, 1-0 3 5 3 1 0 0 Bailey H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Diekman H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Peralta H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sparkman H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lovvorn H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 McCarthy S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Scott (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Lance Barrett.

Advertisement

T_2:53. A_5,567

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.