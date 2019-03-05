Royals 5, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|I.Vrgas dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Szczr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Flres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chsholm ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Te.Gore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ke.Cron 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Young 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mthisen 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Qrecuto 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Strling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aplin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|Arizona
|120
|000
|000—3
|Kansas City
|302
|000
|00x—5
E_Kelly (1), Flores (1), O’Hearn (2). DP_Arizona 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Vargas (1), Lamb (1), Owings (1). 3B_Merrifield (1). SB_Hamilton (1). CS_Mondesi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly
|1 2-3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Green L, 1-1
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bradley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Koch
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Lopez W, 1-0
|3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bailey H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sparkman H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lovvorn H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Scott (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:53. A_5,567
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.