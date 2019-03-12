Listen Live Sports

Royals 5, Mariners 1

March 12, 2019 12:51 am
 
Kansas City Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
N.Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 J.Frley rf 2 0 0 0
J.Flres ph 2 0 1 0 B.Bshop ph 3 0 1 0
Arteaga 2b 3 0 1 0 Beckham ss 2 0 0 0
E.Mejia ph 2 0 2 0 Mriscal pr 2 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 3 1 2 1 J.Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 1 Au.Nola 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Soler rf 3 2 2 2 R.Healy 3b 3 1 1 0
Kha.Lee ph 2 0 0 0 Ada.Law 3b 1 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 3 0 1 1 Vglbach dh 1 0 1 0
S.Denez 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Ackly ph 0 0 0 0
Gterrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Lobaton c 2 0 1 1
E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0 Freitas c 2 0 2 0
Strling cf 3 0 2 0 T.Lopes 2b 3 0 1 0
Te.Gore cf 1 0 0 0 J.Adams 2b 1 0 0 0
Viloria c 1 0 0 0 I.Szuki lf 1 0 0 0
Ni.Dini c 1 1 1 0 I.Mller lf 2 0 0 0
T.Jones dh 2 0 0 0 Ti.Polo cf 2 0 1 0
D..Burt ph 1 0 0 0 Lberato rf 1 0 1 0
Totals 37 5 13 5 Totals 32 1 9 1
Kansas City 202 000 001—5
Seattle 010 000 000—1

E_Gutierrez (3). DP_Kansas City 2, Seattle 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Seattle 10. 2B_Mejia (1), Gordon (3), Soler (2), Freitas (1). HR_Gordon (1), Soler (3). CS_Starling (1), Liberato (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Fillmyer W, 1-0 3 1-3 5 1 1 2 3
Diekman H, 3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Blewett H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 2
Zimmer H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Adam BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Armstrong L, 0-0 1 4 2 2 0 1
Gearrin BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Altavilla 1 2 2 2 0 1
Brennan BS, 0-5 2 1 0 0 2 2
Walker 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tenuta S, 3-3 2 1 0 0 0 2
McCaughan 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Fillmyer (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:04. A_4,877

