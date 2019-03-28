Royals 5, White Sox 3

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf 4 1 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 2 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 2 2 0 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 2 2 El.Jmen lf 3 1 0 1 Schwndl 1b 4 0 0 0 Palka rf 3 0 0 1 Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 Engel pr 0 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 1 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 W.Cstll ph 0 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 31 5 5 4

Chicago 000 000 003—3 Kansas City 000 102 20x—5

E_Covey (1), Ti.Anderson (1), Y.Sanchez (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (1). 3B_Mondesi 2 (2). SB_Merrifield 2 (2). SF_A.Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Rodon L,0-1 5 1-3 3 3 2 1 6 Jones 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Burr 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Covey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kansas City Keller W,1-0 7 2 0 0 1 5 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 Peralta 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Diekman 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 McCarthy 0 1 0 0 1 0 Boxberger S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

K.McCarthy pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Rodon (Gordon), by Diekman (Jimenez).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:12. A_31,675 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.