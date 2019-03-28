Royals 5, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Schwndl 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|003—3
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|20x—5
E_Covey (1), Ti.Anderson (1), Y.Sanchez (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (1). 3B_Mondesi 2 (2). SB_Merrifield 2 (2). SF_A.Gordon (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Rodon L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Jones
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Burr
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Keller W,1-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McCarthy
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boxberger S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
K.McCarthy pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Rodon (Gordon), by Diekman (Jimenez).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:12. A_31,675 (37,903).
