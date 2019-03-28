Royals 5, White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Jimenez lf 3 1 0 1 0 2 .000 Palka rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 1-Engel pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Castillo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 3 4 3 4 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .333 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .500 Gordon lf 2 2 0 1 0 0 .000 Soler dh 4 0 2 2 0 2 .500 Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 5 5 4 3 7

Chicago 000 000 003—3 4 3 Kansas City 000 102 20x—5 5 0

a-walked for McCann in the 9th.

1-ran for Palka in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1), Sanchez (1), Covey (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (1). 3B_Mondesi 2 (2). RBIs_Jimenez (1), Palka (1), Anderson (1), Mondesi (1), Gordon (1), Soler 2 (2). SB_Merrifield 2 (2). SF_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sanchez 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Schwindel, Owings, Maldonado 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 9.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon, L, 0-1 5 1-3 3 3 2 1 6 101 3.38 Jones 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Burr 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 26 27.00 Covey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 1-0 7 2 0 0 1 5 92 0.00 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Peralta 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 9 54.00 Diekman 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 17 27.00 McCarthy 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 0.00 Boxberger, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

McCarthy pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jones 2-0, Covey 1-1, Diekman 2-2, McCarthy 2-1, Boxberger 3-0. HBP_Rodon (Gordon), Diekman (Jimenez).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:12. A_31,675 (37,903).

