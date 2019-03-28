Royals 5, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|1-Engel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castillo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|Gordon lf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.500
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Chicago
|000
|000
|003—3
|4
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|20x—5
|5
|0
a-walked for McCann in the 9th.
1-ran for Palka in the 9th.
E_Anderson (1), Sanchez (1), Covey (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (1). 3B_Mondesi 2 (2). RBIs_Jimenez (1), Palka (1), Anderson (1), Mondesi (1), Gordon (1), Soler 2 (2). SB_Merrifield 2 (2). SF_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sanchez 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Schwindel, Owings, Maldonado 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 9.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|6
|101
|3.38
|Jones
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Burr
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|27.00
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 1-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|92
|0.00
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Peralta
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|54.00
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|27.00
|McCarthy
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Boxberger, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
McCarthy pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jones 2-0, Covey 1-1, Diekman 2-2, McCarthy 2-1, Boxberger 3-0. HBP_Rodon (Gordon), Diekman (Jimenez).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:12. A_31,675 (37,903).
