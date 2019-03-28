Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 5, White Sox 3

March 28, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Jimenez lf 3 1 0 1 0 2 .000
Palka rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
1-Engel pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Castillo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 3 4 3 4 5
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .333
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .500
Gordon lf 2 2 0 1 0 0 .000
Soler dh 4 0 2 2 0 2 .500
Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 5 5 4 3 7
Chicago 000 000 003—3 4 3
Kansas City 000 102 20x—5 5 0

a-walked for McCann in the 9th.

1-ran for Palka in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1), Sanchez (1), Covey (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (1). 3B_Mondesi 2 (2). RBIs_Jimenez (1), Palka (1), Anderson (1), Mondesi (1), Gordon (1), Soler 2 (2). SB_Merrifield 2 (2). SF_Gordon.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Sanchez 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Schwindel, Owings, Maldonado 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 9.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, L, 0-1 5 1-3 3 3 2 1 6 101 3.38
Jones 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Burr 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 26 27.00
Covey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 1-0 7 2 0 0 1 5 92 0.00
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Peralta 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 9 54.00
Diekman 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 17 27.00
McCarthy 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 0.00
Boxberger, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

McCarthy pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jones 2-0, Covey 1-1, Diekman 2-2, McCarthy 2-1, Boxberger 3-0. HBP_Rodon (Gordon), Diekman (Jimenez).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:12. A_31,675 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.