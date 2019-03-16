Listen Live Sports

Royals 6, Brewers 2

March 16, 2019 7:11 pm
 
Milwaukee Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Gamel cf 3 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0
Grisham ph 2 0 0 0 Strling cf 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 2 Fthrstn ss 1 0 0 0
Nttnghm ph 1 0 0 0 C.Owngs 2b 2 2 1 1
H.Perez 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Cncel 2b 1 0 0 0
B.Trang ss 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 0
Sladino rf 2 0 0 0 Te.Gore lf 1 0 0 0
Hirston 2b 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 0 1 2
O.Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 T.Jones 1b 0 1 0 0
L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 2 0 0 0
Nat.Orf 3b 3 0 1 0 Ni.Dini c 1 1 1 0
Je.Ward lf 1 0 0 0 Arteaga 3b 2 0 1 0
Cor.Ray lf 3 0 0 0 C.Toups 3b 1 1 1 1
D.Thmas rf 1 0 1 0 Phllips rf 3 0 0 0
C.Brnes sp 1 1 1 0 S.Mtias rf 1 0 0 0
Dav.Fry ph 2 0 0 0 Pterson dh 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 32 6 7 4
Milwaukee 000 020 000—2
Kansas City 200 001 03x—6

E_Erceg (3), Ward (1), Burnes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 6. 2B_Grandal (3), Owings (8), Toups (1). SB_Arcia (1), Arteaga (2). CS_Saladino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 4
Williams L, 1-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Benoit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hader 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3
Barnes 1-3 2 2 0 0 1
Kansas City
Bailey 4 4 0 0 1 2
Boxberger BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2
Peralta W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1
McCarthy H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:01. A_9,855

