Royals 6, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Gamel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hmilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Fthrstn ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|H.Perez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cncel 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trang ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sladino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Te.Gore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hirston 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Jones 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L.Erceg 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nat.Orf 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Je.Ward lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cor.Ray lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Toups 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Phllips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Brnes sp
|1
|1
|1
|0
|S.Mtias rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Fry ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|000—2
|Kansas City
|200
|001
|03x—6
E_Erceg (3), Ward (1), Burnes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 6. 2B_Grandal (3), Owings (8), Toups (1). SB_Arcia (1), Arteaga (2). CS_Saladino (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Burnes
|4 1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Williams L, 1-1
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Benoit
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader
|1 2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Barnes
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Bailey
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boxberger
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Peralta W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McCarthy H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ynoa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:01. A_9,855
