Royals 6, Brewers 2

Milwaukee Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Gamel cf 3 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0 Grisham ph 2 0 0 0 Strling cf 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 2 Fthrstn ss 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm ph 1 0 0 0 C.Owngs 2b 2 2 1 1 H.Perez 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Cncel 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Trang ss 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 0 Sladino rf 2 0 0 0 Te.Gore lf 1 0 0 0 Hirston 2b 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 3 0 1 2 O.Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 T.Jones 1b 0 1 0 0 L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 Nat.Orf 3b 3 0 1 0 Ni.Dini c 1 1 1 0 Je.Ward lf 1 0 0 0 Arteaga 3b 2 0 1 0 Cor.Ray lf 3 0 0 0 C.Toups 3b 1 1 1 1 D.Thmas rf 1 0 1 0 Phllips rf 3 0 0 0 C.Brnes sp 1 1 1 0 S.Mtias rf 1 0 0 0 Dav.Fry ph 2 0 0 0 Pterson dh 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 32 6 7 4

Milwaukee 000 020 000—2 Kansas City 200 001 03x—6

E_Erceg (3), Ward (1), Burnes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 6. 2B_Grandal (3), Owings (8), Toups (1). SB_Arcia (1), Arteaga (2). CS_Saladino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Burnes 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 4 Williams L, 1-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Benoit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hader 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3 Barnes 1-3 2 2 0 0 1 Kansas City Bailey 4 4 0 0 1 2 Boxberger BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2 Peralta W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Diekman H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 McCarthy H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:01. A_9,855

