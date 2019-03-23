Royals 6, Brewers 4

Kansas City Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf 3 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 1 1 0 Te.Gore ph 1 0 1 2 Z.Clark cf 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 C.Ylich rf 1 1 1 2 Arteaga ph 2 0 0 1 Tr.Lutz rf 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Braun lf 2 1 1 0 Schwndl ph 1 0 0 0 P.Abreu pr 1 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 1 1 2 N.Heath rf 1 0 1 0 Allmand 3b 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 1 1 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 1 0 0 0 Gswisch c 1 0 0 0 Lu.Duda dh 3 1 1 1 Mstakas 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Owngs 2b 2 1 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Cncel 2b 1 1 0 0 H.Perez ss 3 0 0 0 E.Mejia lf 4 2 3 0 A.Pnero ss 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 1 E.Kratz dh 2 0 1 0 Gllgher c 0 0 0 0 Hirston ph 2 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 1b 3 0 1 0 Totals 31 6 8 6 Totals 33 4 7 4

Kansas City 000 010 302—6 Milwaukee 004 000 000—4

DP_Kansas City 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Fry (1). 3B_Gore (1). HR_Dozier (5), Duda (1), Yelich (4), Shaw (4). SB_Owings (2). CS_Heath (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Keller 4 2-3 7 4 4 0 2 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 1 2 Ynoa W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Milwaukee Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2 Diplan 2 5 4 4 3 3 Brown BS, 0-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 Beckman L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1

HBP_by_Keller (Yelich), Diekman (Braun).

WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:54. A_8,171

