Royals 6, Brewers 4

|Kansas City
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Te.Gore ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Z.Clark cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ylich rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Arteaga ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tr.Lutz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Braun lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Schwndl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Abreu pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|N.Heath rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Allmand 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Duda dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Owngs 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cncel 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|H.Perez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|A.Pnero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|E.Kratz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirston ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Dav.Fry 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|302—6
|Milwaukee
|004
|000
|000—4
DP_Kansas City 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Fry (1). 3B_Gore (1). HR_Dozier (5), Duda (1), Yelich (4), Shaw (4). SB_Owings (2). CS_Heath (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller
|4 2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Peralta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ynoa W, 3-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diplan
|2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Brown
|BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Beckman L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Keller (Yelich), Diekman (Braun).
WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:54. A_8,171
