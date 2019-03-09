Listen Live Sports

Royals 7, Dodgers 5

March 9, 2019 12:11 am
 
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 3 1 1 3 Pderson lf 3 1 1 1
G.Cncel 2b 2 0 0 0 Estevez ss 2 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0
J.Flres ss 1 0 0 0 M.Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0
N.Heath rf 0 1 0 0 Carrera cf 2 0 1 1
Schwndl 1b 3 0 0 0 Pollock cf 1 1 1 2
S.Denez 1b 0 1 0 0 J.Peter 2b 1 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0 C.Tylor 2b 3 0 0 0
Gterrez 3b 1 1 1 1 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0
C.Owngs lf 3 1 1 0 B.Mller dh 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez lf 1 0 1 2 J.Thole ph 1 0 1 0
K.Isbel dh 3 1 1 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 1 0
A.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Perkins lf 2 0 0 0
Te.Gore cf 1 0 0 0 Gav.Lux ss 2 0 0 0
Phllips cf 2 0 0 0 Orlando rf 2 0 0 0
Gllgher c 3 1 0 0 D.Pters rf 2 0 0 0
Ni.Dini c 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 1 1 0 0
Totals 33 7 6 6 Totals 36 5 8 4
Kansas City 000 040 030—7
Los Angeles 210 010 001—5

E_Gutierrez (2), Gallagher (1), Barnes (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Hernandez (1). HR_Merrifield (1), Pederson (2), Pollock (1). SB_Heath (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hernandez BS, 0-2 2 4 3 3 1 1
Zimmer 2 1 0 0 1 1
Griffin BS, 0-1 2 1 1 0 2 4
Sparkman W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
McWilliams S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles
Ryu 3 1 0 0 0 3
Santana BS, 0-1 2 2-3 3 4 4 2 2
Quackenbush 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Allie L, 0-1 2-3 0 2 2 2 1
Boyle 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Vasquez S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_McWilliams (Rios).

WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:02. A_13,132

