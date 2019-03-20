Royals 8, Cubs 6

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Alm Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 0 0 Bernard cf 0 1 0 0 J.Flres 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Admes 3b 3 1 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 Donahue pr 1 1 0 0 N.Lopez ss 1 0 1 0 Da.Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 2 2 0 0 Gmbrone pr 1 0 1 0 Te.Gore lf 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 1 2 1 J.Soler rf 4 2 2 1 M.Amaya c 1 0 1 1 Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 2 2 5 Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0 Schwndl dh 4 0 1 1 J.Addci 1b 1 1 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 1 0 0 0 Blguert 1b 2 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 0 J.Field lf 4 0 1 1 Frnndez c 1 0 0 0 Zagunis rf 4 1 1 1 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 0 J.Young dh 4 0 0 0 E.Mejia cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 11 4 Totals 32 8 9 7

Chicago 002 002 101—6 Kansas City 350 000 00x—8

E_Russell (1), Soler (2), Fernandez (1). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Mondesi (3), O’Hearn (3), Maldonado (1), Hamilton (6). 3B_Caratini (1). HR_Zagunis (4), O’Hearn (1). CS_Adduci (1), Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hatch L, 0-1 2 6 8 7 2 0 Webster 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rosario 1 0 0 0 1 2 Maples 1 0 0 0 2 2 Wick 1 1 0 0 0 1 Norwood 1 0 0 0 1 0 Minch 1 1 0 0 1 2 Kansas City Junis W, 1-1 5 5 2 2 2 5 Ellis 1 2 2 1 1 2 Zimmer 1 2 1 1 1 0 Boxberger H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman H, 5 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 Peralta S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Hatch (Gordon).

WP_Maples, Junis.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:03. A_9,563

