Royals 8, Cubs 6

|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Alm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bernard cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Flres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donahue pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gmbrone pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Te.Gore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Soler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|M.Amaya c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Z.Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Addci 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blguert 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Field lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Frnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zagunis rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hmilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Young dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|4
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|7
|Chicago
|002
|002
|101—6
|Kansas City
|350
|000
|00x—8
E_Russell (1), Soler (2), Fernandez (1). DP_Chicago 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Mondesi (3), O’Hearn (3), Maldonado (1), Hamilton (6). 3B_Caratini (1). HR_Zagunis (4), O’Hearn (1). CS_Adduci (1), Maldonado (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hatch L, 0-1
|2
|6
|8
|7
|2
|0
|Webster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norwood S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|Junis W, 1-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Ellis
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Zimmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Boxberger H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman H, 5
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta S, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Hatch (Gordon).
WP_Maples, Junis.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:03. A_9,563
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.