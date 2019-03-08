Royals 8, Reds 3

|Cincinnati
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|T.Fredl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Arteaga 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Ky.Wren ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D..Burt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C.Colon 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Con.Joe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Prtto 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schbler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wlliams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Ervin rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pttrson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fthrstn ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kha.Lee dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|O’Grady 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Trhan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mlendez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|8
|13
|7
|Cincinnati
|200
|100
|000—3
|Kansas City
|231
|020
|00x—8
E_Bass (1), O’Grady (2), Viloria (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 4. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Suarez (1), Ervin (2), Farmer (4), Hamilton (3), Gordon (2), Lee (1). HR_Peraza (1). SB_Ervin (1), Lopez (3), Lee (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Gutierrez L, 1-1
|1 2-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Varner
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hughes
|BS, 0-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Krol
|BS, 0-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mella
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Kennedy W, 1-0
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Diekman H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newberry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Bass (Dozier), Sims (Lee), Kennedy (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:25. A_4,599
