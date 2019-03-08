Listen Live Sports

Royals 8, Reds 3

March 8, 2019 5:36 pm
 
Cincinnati Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Wnker lf 3 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 4 2 2 1
T.Fredl lf 1 0 0 0 Strling cf 1 0 0 0
Detrich dh 2 1 0 0 Arteaga 2b 2 0 2 1
Ky.Wren ph 1 0 0 0 D..Burt ph 1 0 0 0
J.Praza ss 3 1 1 2 A.Grdon lf 3 1 1 2
C.Colon 2b 1 0 1 0 E.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0
E.Sarez 3b 3 0 2 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 2 0
Con.Joe 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 1 0 0 0
Schbler cf 3 0 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 2 1 1 1
Wlliams cf 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 2 1 0 0
Stphnsn c 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 1 0 0 0
P.Ervin rf 2 1 1 0 N.Lopez ss 3 1 1 0
Pttrson rf 1 0 0 0 Fthrstn ss 1 0 0 0
K.Frmer 1b 3 0 1 0 Kha.Lee dh 3 1 3 2
O’Grady 1b 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 1 1 0
B.Trhan 2b 3 0 0 1 Mlendez c 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 33 8 13 7
Cincinnati 200 100 000—3
Kansas City 231 020 00x—8

E_Bass (1), O’Grady (2), Viloria (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 4. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Suarez (1), Ervin (2), Farmer (4), Hamilton (3), Gordon (2), Lee (1). HR_Peraza (1). SB_Ervin (1), Lopez (3), Lee (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gutierrez L, 1-1 1 2-3 8 5 5 0 1
Varner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Iglesias 1 2 1 1 0 2
Hughes BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 2 2 0 0 0
Krol BS, 0-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mella BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Kennedy W, 1-0 4 5 3 3 0 5
Diekman H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ellis 2 2 0 0 0 0
Newberry 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Bass (Dozier), Sims (Lee), Kennedy (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:25. A_4,599

