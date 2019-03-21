Royals 8, Rockies 7

Kansas City Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 3 1 1 0 G.Cncel 2b 1 0 0 1 Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 1 1 1 Arteaga ss 2 0 1 1 R.Tapia rf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 2 2 1 E.Mejia lf 2 0 0 0 Valaika ph 2 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 3 0 0 0 T.Story ss 4 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 1 1 1 0 Tuchman lf 1 0 0 0 Schwndl dh 2 1 1 3 Da.Dahl lf 3 1 2 0 C.Owngs 3b 2 1 0 0 C.Wlker 3b 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 1 0 1 0 Desmond cf 4 0 3 2 H.Dzier 1b 2 1 1 3 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 1 1 0 Rynolds dh 4 1 1 0 Gllgher c 2 1 0 0 Innetta c 4 1 1 2 Viloria c 1 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0 Te.Gore cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 8 8 8 Totals 37 7 12 6

Kansas City 010 400 210—8 Colorado 150 100 000—7

DP_Kansas City 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Desmond (2), Reynolds (5). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Schwindel (4), Dozier (3), Murphy (5), Arenado (3), Iannetta (3). SB_Mondesi 2 (5), Gordon (4), Hampson (7), Desmond (4). CS_Hampson (2), Dahl (2). SF_Schwindel 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Lopez 2 7 6 5 3 2 Barlow 3 3 1 1 0 3 Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ynoa W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 1 4 Lovvorn BS, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado Anderson 6 4 5 5 1 7 Lawrence BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 2 0 Johnson L, 2-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Oberg S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Anderson (Gordon).

WP_Lopez, Johnson.

PB_Gallagher.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:07. A_9,600

