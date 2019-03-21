Royals 8, Rockies 7

|Kansas City
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Blckmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Cncel 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arteaga ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Tapia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|E.Mejia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tuchman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Da.Dahl lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|C.Owngs 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|H.Dzier 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Te.Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|Kansas City
|010
|400
|210—8
|Colorado
|150
|100
|000—7
DP_Kansas City 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Desmond (2), Reynolds (5). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Schwindel (4), Dozier (3), Murphy (5), Arenado (3), Iannetta (3). SB_Mondesi 2 (5), Gordon (4), Hampson (7), Desmond (4). CS_Hampson (2), Dahl (2). SF_Schwindel 2 (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lopez
|2
|7
|6
|5
|3
|2
|Barlow
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kennedy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ynoa W, 2-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Lovvorn
|BS, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Anderson
|6
|4
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Lawrence
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Johnson L, 2-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oberg S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Anderson (Gordon).
WP_Lopez, Johnson.
PB_Gallagher.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:07. A_9,600
