Royals 8, White Sox 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .222 Moncada 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .500 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .250 Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Castillo c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 1-Cordell pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125 Totals 36 6 10 6 2 10

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .375 Gordon lf 2 3 0 0 2 1 .000 Soler dh 3 0 3 3 1 0 .714 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .250 Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125 Hamilton cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .375 Totals 32 8 10 8 5 4

Chicago 000 003 300—6 10 1 Kansas City 003 014 00x—8 10 0

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Anderson (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Garcia (1), Mondesi (1), Soler 2 (3). HR_Abreu (1), off Junis; Moncada (1), off Boxberger. RBIs_Garcia (1), Moncada 2 (2), Abreu 3 (3), Merrifield 2 (2), Mondesi (2), Soler 3 (5), O’Hearn 2 (2). SB_Anderson (1), Owings (1). S_Mondesi.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Moncada); Kansas City 6 (Owings, Dozier, Maldonado 4). RISP_Chicago 3 for 6; Kansas City 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn. GIDP_Abreu, Merrifield.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, O’Hearn).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 0-1 4 6 4 4 4 2 88 9.00 Banuelos 1 2 2 2 0 1 21 18.00 Jones 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 13.50 Fry 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 9.00 Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, W, 1-0 5 2-3 6 3 3 1 6 92 4.76 Hill, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Boxberger 1 2 3 3 1 2 31 20.25 Diekman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.75 Kennedy, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Banuelos pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Jones pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Banuelos 1-0, Jones 2-2, Fry 1-1, Hill 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Gordon). WP_Jones.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_13,533 (37,903).

