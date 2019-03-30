Listen Live Sports

Royals 8, White Sox 6

March 30, 2019 6:14 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .222
Moncada 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .500
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .250
Alonso dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Jimenez lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Castillo c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
1-Cordell pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125
Totals 36 6 10 6 2 10
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .375
Gordon lf 2 3 0 0 2 1 .000
Soler dh 3 0 3 3 1 0 .714
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .250
Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125
Hamilton cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .375
Totals 32 8 10 8 5 4
Chicago 000 003 300—6 10 1
Kansas City 003 014 00x—8 10 0

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Anderson (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Garcia (1), Mondesi (1), Soler 2 (3). HR_Abreu (1), off Junis; Moncada (1), off Boxberger. RBIs_Garcia (1), Moncada 2 (2), Abreu 3 (3), Merrifield 2 (2), Mondesi (2), Soler 3 (5), O’Hearn 2 (2). SB_Anderson (1), Owings (1). S_Mondesi.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Moncada); Kansas City 6 (Owings, Dozier, Maldonado 4). RISP_Chicago 3 for 6; Kansas City 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn. GIDP_Abreu, Merrifield.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, O’Hearn).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-1 4 6 4 4 4 2 88 9.00
Banuelos 1 2 2 2 0 1 21 18.00
Jones 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 13.50
Fry 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 9.00
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, W, 1-0 5 2-3 6 3 3 1 6 92 4.76
Hill, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Boxberger 1 2 3 3 1 2 31 20.25
Diekman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.75
Kennedy, S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Banuelos pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Jones pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Banuelos 1-0, Jones 2-2, Fry 1-1, Hill 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Gordon). WP_Jones.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_13,533 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

