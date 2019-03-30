Royals 8, White Sox 6

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.250
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|1-Cordell pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|2
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Gordon lf
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.714
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Hamilton cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|5
|4
|Chicago
|000
|003
|300—6
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|003
|014
|00x—8
|10
|0
1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.
E_Anderson (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Garcia (1), Mondesi (1), Soler 2 (3). HR_Abreu (1), off Junis; Moncada (1), off Boxberger. RBIs_Garcia (1), Moncada 2 (2), Abreu 3 (3), Merrifield 2 (2), Mondesi (2), Soler 3 (5), O’Hearn 2 (2). SB_Anderson (1), Owings (1). S_Mondesi.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Moncada); Kansas City 6 (Owings, Dozier, Maldonado 4). RISP_Chicago 3 for 6; Kansas City 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn. GIDP_Abreu, Merrifield.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sanchez, Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, O’Hearn).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|88
|9.00
|Banuelos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|18.00
|Jones
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13.50
|Fry
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|9.00
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|92
|4.76
|Hill, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|31
|20.25
|Diekman, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.75
|Kennedy, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Banuelos pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Jones pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Banuelos 1-0, Jones 2-2, Fry 1-1, Hill 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Gordon). WP_Jones.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:16. A_13,533 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.