Royals add Duda to big league roster, waive Goodwin

March 25, 2019 7:33 pm
 
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of first baseman Lucas Duda from Triple-A Omaha and waived outfielder Brian Goodwin on Monday as they continued to shape their opening day roster.

Duda attended spring training with Minnesota on a minor league contract, was released last week and signed a minor league deal with the Royals on Friday. He gets a $1.25 million, one-year contract from Kansas City and the chance to earn $250,000 in performance bonuses.

He hit .242 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 87 games for the Royals last season and was traded to Atlanta in August. Duda appeared in 20 games down the stretch, hitting .222 with a homer and two RBIs.

Duda was 0 for 3 in three games during the Braves’ Division Series loss to the Dodgers.

Goodwin hit .200 with three homers and 12 RBIs for the Nationals last season before a late-July trade to Kansas City. He played in 27 games for the Royals, hitting .266 with three homers and 13 RBIs.

Kansas City opens the season Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

