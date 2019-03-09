Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russell lifts Rhode Island over UMass 94-75

March 9, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 27 points as Rhode Island topped UMass 94-75 on Saturday. Cyril Langevine added 21 points for the Rams. Langevine also had 10 rebounds for the Rams.

Jeff Dowtin had 17 points for Rhode Island (16-14, 9-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Ryan Preston added 12 points.

Rhode Island dominated the first half and led 54-25 at the break. The Rams’ 54 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Carl Pierre had 21 points for the Minutemen (11-20, 4-14). Keon Clergeot added 16 points. Luwane Pipkins had 10 points.

Advertisement

The Rams evened the season series against the Minutemen with the win. UMass defeated Rhode Island 77-70 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.