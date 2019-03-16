Listen Live Sports

Russian doping-test firm denies warning athletes of tests

March 16, 2019 6:04 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian doping-test company denies accusations its staff gave athletes advance warning of tests.

The Russian anti-doping agency has alleged that Anti-Doping Initiative’s staff tipped off athletes in the sport of powerlifting about what should be no-notice tests and asked them for money.

The company’s CEO, Alexei Kozlov, writes in an email that his employees “do not inform athletes about upcoming tests.”

He adds that any samples collected from the athletes were sent to a registered laboratory and that “if violations are found, the athletes will be suspended by the International Powerlifting Federation.”

The Russian agency, known as RUSADA, was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency last year after nearly three years on suspension over allegations it covered up for doped athletes.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

