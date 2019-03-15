S. Carolina meets Auburn in SEC quarters

Auburn (23-9, 12-7) vs. No. 4 seed South Carolina (16-15, 11-7)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and South Carolina are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 22, when the Gamecocks shot 46.9 percent from the field while limiting Auburn to just 41 percent en route to an 80-77 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Chris Silva has averaged 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Complementing Silva is A.J. Lawson, who is putting up 12.5 points and four rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Jared Harper, who is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hassani Gravett has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all South Carolina field goals over the last three games. Gravett has 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 16-8 when it scores at least 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least eight opposing shots. The Gamecocks are 11-15 this season when they block fewer than eight shots.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Auburn has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions this year, the highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

