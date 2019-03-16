Listen Live Sports

Sabathia has 1st simulated game since heart procedure

March 16, 2019 1:46 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia threw his first simulated game Saturday since undergoing a heart procedure in December.

The 38-year-old Sabathia had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart. He has had a chronic right knee problem that has required several operations.

Sabathia, who is retiring after this season, is expected to miss his first two or three regular-season starts.

The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, Sabathia is 246-153 with a 3.70 ERA and 2,986 strikeouts in 18 major league seasons. He was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last season.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

