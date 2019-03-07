Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Blackhawks Sum

March 7, 2019 11:23 pm
 
Buffalo 0 3 1 0—4
Chicago 2 0 2 0—5
Chicago won shootout 3-1.

First Period_1, Chicago, Keith 4 (Toews, Kane), 16:01. 2, Chicago, Anisimov 12 (Kahun, Kane), 18:26.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Sobotka 5 (Girgensons, Thompson), 3:16. 4, Buffalo, Montour 7 (Bogosian, Wilson), 4:39. 5, Buffalo, Bogosian 3 (Rodrigues), 6:45 (sh).

Third Period_6, Chicago, Anisimov 13, 4:48. 7, Buffalo, Okposo 11 (Rodrigues, Sheary), 7:20. 8, Chicago, Perlini 8 (Koekkoek, Toews), 7:57.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Buffalo 1 (Eichel G, Reinhart NG), Chicago 3 (Toews G, Kane G, DeBrincat G).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 14-12-8-5_39. Chicago 16-12-10-7_45.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 5.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 16-18-5 (45 shots-41 saves). Chicago, Crawford 8-15-2 (39-35).

A_21,500 (19,717). T_2:38.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Lonnie Cameron.

