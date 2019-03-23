Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Canadiens Sums

March 23, 2019 10:30 pm
 
Buffalo 1 2 1—4
Montreal 0 4 3—7

First Period_1, Buffalo, Reinhart 19 (Mittelstadt, Montour), 12:26. Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (slashing), 12:42; Lehkonen, MTL, (holding), 16:09.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Lehkonen 9 (Shaw, Domi), 5:09. 3, Montreal, Gallagher 32 (Danault), 9:12. 4, Montreal, Shaw 18 (Kulak, Domi), 14:23. 5, Buffalo, Nylander 2 (Eichel, Dahlin), 14:53 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Scandella 5 (Larsson), 16:08. 7, Montreal, Byron 14 (Weal, Thompson), 18:03. Penalties_Folin, MTL, (delay of game), 14:43.

Third Period_8, Montreal, Gallagher 33 (Tatar, Weber), 8:35. 9, Buffalo, Eichel 26, 13:13. 10, Montreal, Domi 26 (Tatar, Petry), 15:30 (pp). 11, Montreal, Tatar 23 (Danault, Gallagher), 17:47. Penalties_Shaw, MTL, (charging), 9:06; Shaw, MTL, (roughing), 9:06; Girgensons, BUF, (holding), 14:26.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-7-12_27. Montreal 12-20-12_44.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Montreal 1 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 17-22-5 (43 shots-37 saves). Montreal, Price 32-22-5 (27-23).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:34.

Referees_Francis Charron, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

