Sabres-Devils Sums

March 25, 2019 10:10 pm
 
Buffalo 1 0 0—1
New Jersey 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Coleman 22 (Zajac, Hischier), 1:55 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 20 (Dahlin), 7:23. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (holding), 1:26; Sobotka, BUF, (slashing), 16:22.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Zajac, NJ, (tripping), 10:20.

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Zacha 12 (Butcher, Agostino), 4:30 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Wood 9 (Greene, Zacha), 18:35. Penalties_Sobotka, BUF, (hooking), 2:48; Carrick, NJ, (holding), 13:23; Agostino, NJ, (hooking), 19:35.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-14-22_46. New Jersey 11-5-5_21.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; New Jersey 2 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 14-13-4 (20 shots-18 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 6-12-3 (46-45).

A_12,053 (16,514). T_2:34.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Libor Suchanek.

