Sabres-Hurricanes Sum

Buffalo 1 0 1—2 Carolina 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 37 (Hunwick, Reinhart), 2:18. 2, Carolina, Wallmark 9 (Pesce, Martinook), 13:52.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Svechnikov 18 (Aho, Teravainen), 1:07. 4, Carolina, Williams 21 (Faulk, Niederreiter), 17:09.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Staal 7 (Hamilton, Ferland), 15:46. 6, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Larsson, Montour), 18:59.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-13-17_37. Carolina 11-12-6_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 14-12-4 (29 shots-25 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 18-8-2 (37-35).

A_15,171 (18,680). T_2:21.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.