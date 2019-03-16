Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Hurricanes Sums

March 16, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 1 0 1—2
Carolina 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 37 (Reinhart, Hunwick), 2:18. 2, Carolina, Wallmark 9 (Pesce, Martinook), 13:52. Penalties_Martinook, CAR, (tripping), 16:54.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Svechnikov 18 (Aho, Teravainen), 1:07. 4, Carolina, Williams 21 (Faulk, Niederreiter), 17:09. Penalties_Ferland, CAR, Major (fighting), 1:54; Nelson, BUF, Major (fighting), 1:54.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Staal 7 (Ferland, Hamilton), 15:46. 6, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Montour), 18:59. Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (holding), 3:07; van Riemsdyk, CAR, (holding), 8:39.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-13-17_37. Carolina 11-12-6_29.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 14-12-4 (29 shots-25 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 18-8-2 (37-35).

A_15,171 (18,680). T_2:21.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.