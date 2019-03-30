Sabres-Islanders Sums

Buffalo 0 0 1—1 N.Y. Islanders 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 18 (Barzal, Lee), 7:41. Penalties_Montour, BUF, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 12:23; Cizikas, NYI, (tripping), 17:38.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 17 (Toews), 8:20. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 3 (Pelech, B.Nelson), 19:26. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 9 (Cizikas, Clutterbuck), 0:30. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 18 (Komarov, Bailey), 6:07. 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 1 (Eichel), 13:28 (pp). Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (cross checking), 2:29; Barzal, NYI, (high sticking), 13:06.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-12-12_32. N.Y. Islanders 16-12-10_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 17-24-5 (38 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 24-12-5 (32-31).

A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:25.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.