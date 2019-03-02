Sabres-Maple Leafs Sum

Buffalo 2 0 0—2 Toronto 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 37 (Marincin, Marner), 4:20. 2, Buffalo, Pominville 15 (Girgensons, Scandella), 6:00. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 12 (Okposo), 7:34. 4, Toronto, Rielly 16 (Matthews, Hainsey), 19:40.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Petan 1 (Moore), 15:02. 6, Toronto, Zaitsev 3 (Tavares, Marner), 19:05.

Third Period_7, Toronto, Marner 23 (Tavares, Muzzin), 18:03.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-7-20_37. Toronto 16-7-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 14-9-4 (31 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Andersen 31-13-3 (37-35).

A_19,088 (18,819). T_2:26.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.

