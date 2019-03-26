Sabres-Senators Sum

Buffalo 0 0 0—0 Ottawa 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duclair 16 (Lindberg, Chabot), 17:07. 2, Ottawa, Gibbons 7 (Jaros), 19:49.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Balcers 5 (Chabot, Ryan), 5:54 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Paajarvi 10 (Wolanin, Gibbons), 7:24.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-9-13_35. Ottawa 16-7-8_31.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 17-23-5 (31 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 16-25-4 (35-35).

A_12,074 (18,572). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.

