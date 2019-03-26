Sabres-Senators Sums

Buffalo 0 0 0—0 Ottawa 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duclair 16 (Chabot, Lindberg), 17:07. 2, Ottawa, Gibbons 7 (Jaros), 19:49. Penalties_Balcers, OTT, (hooking), 1:03; Nylander, BUF, (tripping), 4:27; Dahlin, BUF, (hooking), 14:38.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Montour, BUF, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:54; Borowiecki, OTT, (boarding), 15:46.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Balcers 5 (Chabot, Ryan), 5:54 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Paajarvi 10 (Wolanin, Gibbons), 7:24. Penalties_Nylander, BUF, (high sticking), 5:19.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-9-13_35. Ottawa 16-7-8_31.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 17-23-5 (31 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 16-25-4 (35-35).

A_12,074 (18,572). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.

