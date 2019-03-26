Listen Live Sports

Sabres sign Boston College’s Fitzgerald to 2-year contract

March 26, 2019 6:57 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year $1.85 million entry-level contract after the defenseman completed his senior season at Boston College.

Fitzgerald will initially sign an amateur tryout contract and report to Buffalo’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, New York, the Sabres announced Tuesday. That means, his professional contract won’t kick in until next season.

Fitzgerald was selected by Buffalo in the third round of the 2016 draft. The two-time Eagles captain was selected as Hockey East’s best defensive defenseman in 2017-18, and finished his college career with 17 goals and 82 points in 151 games.

