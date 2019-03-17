Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Saints, free agent OL Nick Easton agree to 4-year contract

March 17, 2019 11:55 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and former Minnesota Vikings interior offensive lineman Nick Easton have agreed on a four-year contract.

Easton’s agent, Joe Linta, confirmed the deal on Twitter on Sunday night . Easton became a free agent after spending the 2018 season on injured reserve, following neck surgery. He was Minnesota’s starter at left guard in 2017, after being acquired in a trade with San Francisco in 2015.

Easton, who went undrafted out of Harvard, is a natural center who could fill the retiring Max Unger’s spot in the middle for the Saints. The Saints also signed running back Latavius Murray away from the Vikings in free agency last week.

Easton’s departure leaves the Vikings with only one guard, Danny Isidora, currently on the roster.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

