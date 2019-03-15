Listen Live Sports

Saints reach deal to keep quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

March 15, 2019 2:38 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a deal with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to keep him as Drew Brees’ main backup.

Bridgewater, a Miami native, had met with the Dolphins on Wednesday. Terms of the New Orleans deal was not released.

The Saints acquired the former first-round draft pick last August. Bridgewater played in five games for the Saints and started their regular-season finale against Carolina.

Bridgewater, 26, was the Minnesota Vikings’ starter his first two NFL seasons. He made the Pro Bowl and led the Vikings to an NFC North title in 2015 before suffering a knee injury the following year that kept him out until midway through the 2017 season.

He played with the New York Jets in 2018 before being traded to New Orleans.

Bridgewater has completed 64.6 percent of his career passes with 29 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He has made 29 career starts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

