Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Salnave’s 19 lifts Monmouth past Quinnipiac in MAAC tourney

March 9, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ray Salnave had 19 points off the bench to lead Monmouth to a 98-92 win over Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Mustapha Traore had 19 points for Monmouth (13-20). Marcus McClary added 14 points. Diago Quinn had 12 points for Monmouth.

The 98 points were a season best for Monmouth.

Cameron Young had 33 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats (16-14). Jacob Rigoni scored a career-high 30 points. Rich Kelly had 10 points and 11 assists.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.