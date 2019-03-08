Listen Live Sports

Samford beats The Citadel 100-71 in SoCon tourney

March 8, 2019 10:34 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Austin had 26 points as Samford rolled past The Citadel 100-71 in the Southern Conference Tourney first round on Friday night.

Josh Sharkey had 16 points and eight assists for Samford (17-15). Myron Gordon added 15 points. Ruben Guerrero had 12 points and three blocks for the hosts.

Samford scored at least 100 points for the second time this season (1-1).

Samford posted a season-high 22 assists.

Samford put up 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Zane Najdawi had 15 points and 11 rebounds for The Citadel (12-18). Jerry Higgins III added 12 points and six assists. Alex Reed had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

