Samford faces tough test vs No. 24 Wofford

No. 24 Wofford (25-4, 17-0) vs. Samford (16-14, 6-11)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wofford presents a tough challenge for Samford. Samford has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Wofford remains unbeaten against SoCon opponents this season.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Josh Sharkey is putting up 16.7 points, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Ruben Guerrero has complemented Sharkey and is producing 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The Terriers have been led by Fletcher Magee, who is averaging 20.1 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wofford has won its last eight road games, scoring 80.1 points, while allowing 61.9 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has 31 assists on 75 field goals (41.3 percent) over its past three outings while Wofford has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wofford offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Terriers 16th among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 75.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th overall).

