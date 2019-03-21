Listen Live Sports

Sampaoli gives pay back to Santos until players are paid

March 21, 2019 8:43 am
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Santos coach Jorge Sampaoli has given his pay back to the Brazilian club until his players get paid.

The Argentine says the club should pay every worker on the same day.

Brazilian media say Santos has not paid its players since the beginning of February. Club executives pledged to solve the problem in early March, but that did not happen.

Sampaoli, a former coach of Argentina’s national team, also criticized the club’s executives.

After an impressive start to the season, Santos has failed to win its last three matches in the Sao Paulo state championship. The team lost to Botafogo 4-0 on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

