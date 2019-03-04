Sams lifts N. Florida over N. Alabama 76-66 in A-Sun tourney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as North Florida defeated North Alabama 76-66 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Wajid Aminu added 12 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Ospreys. Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 14 points and seven assists for North Florida (16-16) and Carter Hendricksen added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon had 15 points for the Lions (10-22). Kendarius Smith added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Christian Agnew had 13 points.

