San Diego St., UNLV meet in MWC quarters

No. 4 seed San Diego State (19-12, 11-7) vs. No. 5 seed UNLV (17-13, 11-7)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and UNLV are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the MWC tournament. In the regular season, San Diego State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when the Aztecs shot 37.5 percent from the field while limiting UNLV’s shooters to just 32.7 percent en route to a one-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UNLV’s Kris Clyburn, Amauri Hardy and Joel Ntambwe have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MCDANIELS: Jalen McDaniels has connected on 30.4 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aztecs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has 38 assists on 82 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three outings while San Diego State has assists on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.9 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

