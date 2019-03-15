Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego State beats No 14 Nevada 65-56 in MWC semifinals

March 15, 2019 11:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devin Watson had 20 points and five assists and San Diego State held No. 14 Nevada scoreless for nearly seven minutes late in the Aztecs’ 65-56 victory Friday night in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.

Jalen McDaniels added 12 points and 10 rebounds for San Diego State (21-12). The Aztecs will play the Fresno State- Utah State winner in the championship game Saturday night.

San Diego State also had a home victory over Nevada on Feb. 20.

Cody Martin led the top-seeded Wolf Pack (29-4) with 16 points and six rebounds, and Tre’Shawn Thurman had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Nevada forward Jordan Caroline, averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, did not play due to an injury.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Leading 34-29 at halftime, the Aztecs kept momentum starting the second half on Watson’s consecutive 3-pointers. And after Jeremy Hemsley’s basket, San Diego State led 42-29.

Nevada responded with an 18-4 run that included Caleb Martin’s first point and first field goal, a 3-pointer with 12:01 left. Nevada took the lead on Cody Martin’s fast-break layup with 10:02 left.

THE BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack’s 58 wins the past two seasons is their best in team history. The Wolf Pack are 2-4 against San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher.

San Diego State: This was the 12th consecutive season the Aztecs reached the MWC semifinals. The Aztecs are 4-0 against Nevada in neutral-site games.

UP NEXT

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

San Diego State: Championship game Saturday night against Fresno State-Utah State winner.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.